Capstone Asset Management Co. Sells 2,595 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Capstone Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,854 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,739,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $136,532,000 after buying an additional 1,763,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $74,588,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $47,448,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 124.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,703,032 shares of the airline’s stock worth $66,231,000 after buying an additional 943,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,606,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $129,923,000 after buying an additional 900,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) opened at 56.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Vetr raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.24 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Jeff Lamb sold 18,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,058,963.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $70,552.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,176.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,626 shares of company stock worth $4,194,287. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

