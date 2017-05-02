Southern Co (SO) Position Lowered by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 10.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Southern by 112.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Southern by 65.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in Southern by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.59 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Southern from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $109,885.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

