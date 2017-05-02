Southern Co (SO) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 78.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Southern to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Southern (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.59 on Tuesday. Southern has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Southern had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southern will post $2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on Southern from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $109,885.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

