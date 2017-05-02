Southern Co (SO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Southern were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the first quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 72,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. TNB Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $5,231,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 97,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.05. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Southern had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $109,885.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $813,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

