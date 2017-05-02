Sonoco Products Co (SON) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays PLC

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SON. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) traded up 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 391,674 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.12. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sonoco Products Co (SON) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays PLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/sonoco-products-co-son-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-barclays-plc-updated.html.

In other Sonoco Products news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 9,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $517,014.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,289. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $30,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $597,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,411,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after buying an additional 280,668 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after buying an additional 261,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,528,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,593,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,842,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company is engaged in manufacturing of industrial and consumer packaging products, and providing packaging services. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. Its Consumer Packaging segment’s products and services include round composite cans, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; plastic bottles, cups and trays, and printed flexible packaging and global brand management.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.