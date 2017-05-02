Universal American (UAM) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.15

Headlines about Universal American (NYSE:UAM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal American earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Universal American in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Universal American presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Universal American (NYSE:UAM) opened at 9.97 on Tuesday. Universal American has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $592.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Universal American (NYSE:UAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. Universal American had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company earned $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal American will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Universal American (UAM) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.15” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-likely-to-impact-universal-american-uam-stock-price-updated.html.

About Universal American

Universal American Corp. provides an array of health insurance and managed care products and services to people covered by Medicare. The Company’s segments include Medicare Advantage, Management Services Organization (MSO), and Corporate & Other. The Medicare Advantage segment contains the operations of its initiatives in managed care for seniors.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal American Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal American Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.