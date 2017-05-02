Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Likely to Impact Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Share Price

News articles about Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clovis Oncology earned a news impact score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLVS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $77.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $44.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) opened at 57.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.58 billion. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post ($5.31) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,039,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clovis Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company’s product candidates include Rociletinib, Rubraca (Rucaparib) and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule poly adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer (BRCA) (human genes associated with the repair of damaged deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)) mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.

