Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) opened at 5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company earned $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post $0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

