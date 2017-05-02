BroadSoft (BSFT) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BroadSoft earned a news sentiment score of -0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) opened at 35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1257.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. BroadSoft has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business earned $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.42 million. BroadSoft had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BroadSoft will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BroadSoft in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BroadSoft in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BroadSoft in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $42,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,291.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Tessler sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $290,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $490,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BroadSoft Company Profile

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

