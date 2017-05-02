Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -0.02

News articles about Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sorrento Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 25 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) opened at 1.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $8.35. The company’s market capitalization is $84.46 million.

Separately, FBR & Co set a $15.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Yue Alexander Wu purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Ji purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,190,000 shares of company stock worth $6,506,900 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, acquisition, development and commercialization of drug therapeutics. Its primary therapeutic focus is oncology, including the treatment of chronic cancer pain. It is also developing therapeutic products for other indications, including immunology and infectious diseases.

