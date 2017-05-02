Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Earns News Impact Score of -0.15

Media headlines about Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tahoe Resources earned a news impact score of -0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) opened at 7.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Tahoe Resources has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. Tahoe Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -480.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAHO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tahoe Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tahoe Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

