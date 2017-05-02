Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect American Capital Senior Floating (ACSF) Share Price

Headlines about American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Capital Senior Floating earned a media sentiment score of -0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Capital Senior Floating from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) opened at 13.35 on Tuesday. American Capital Senior Floating has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. American Capital Senior Floating had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business earned $4.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that American Capital Senior Floating will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. American Capital Senior Floating’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.10%.

WARNING: “Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect American Capital Senior Floating (ACSF) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/somewhat-critical-press-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-american-capital-senior-floating-acsf-share-price-updated.html.

About American Capital Senior Floating

American Capital Senior Floating, Ltd. is a non-diversified closed-end investment management company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide attractive, risk-adjusted returns over the long term primarily through current income while seeking to preserve its capital. It manages a leveraged portfolio composed primarily of diversified investments in first lien and second lien floating rate loans principally to the United States-based companies (collectively, Senior Floating Rate Loans or SFRLs), which are referred to as leveraged loans.

Receive News & Ratings for American Capital Senior Floating Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Capital Senior Floating Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.