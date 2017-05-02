Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Santander Consumer USA Holdings earned a news impact score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 52 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) opened at 12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Santander Consumer USA Holdings has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SC shares. Barclays PLC set a $15.00 price objective on Santander Consumer USA Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

