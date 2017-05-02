Aegion Corp (AEGN) Given News Impact Rating of -0.15

News stories about Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegion Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) opened at 21.30 on Tuesday. Aegion Corp has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm earned $321.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.70 million. Aegion Corp had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEGN shares. TheStreet raised Aegion Corp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aegion Corp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Aegion Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, SVP Michael D. White sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $52,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $348,985.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

