SunTrust Banks, Inc. Downgrades Snyder's-Lance Inc (LNCE) to Hold

SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded shares of Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LNCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snyder's-Lance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Snyder's-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) opened at 34.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.16 and a beta of 0.63. Snyder's-Lance has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.89 million. Snyder's-Lance had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snyder's-Lance will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Warehime acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $547,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNCE. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Snyder's-Lance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 201,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Snyder's-Lance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance during the third quarter worth $20,617,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 29.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 349,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

