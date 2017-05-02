Snap Inc (SNAP) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

“We updated our survey on 1,000 FB & Snapchat users from ’16 and found both Instagram and Snapchat are both seeing continued user growth, with Snapchat usage growing fastest among the older demographic. Additionally, we highlight Snap’s recent improvements to targeting and the increase gamified ad formats will help drive ARPU growth over time.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNAP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snap in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $28.37 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Snap from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) opened at 22.21 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.57 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Snap has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Geneva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $119,178,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $2,119,000.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

