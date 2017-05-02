Skypeople Fruit Juice (SPU) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

Headlines about Skypeople Fruit Juice (NASDAQ:SPU) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Skypeople Fruit Juice earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Skypeople Fruit Juice (NASDAQ:SPU) opened at 2.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.89 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Skypeople Fruit Juice has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Skypeople Fruit Juice Company Profile

SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, including fruit juice beverages and fruit cider beverages, and other fruit-related products, including primarily organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruit, preserved fruit, fructose in and from the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

