SJW Group (SJW) Receiving Very Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SJW Group earned a news impact score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) opened at 48.94 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $56.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.25.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, formerly SJW Corp., is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include San Jose Water Company, SJWTX, Inc, SJW Land Company and Texas Water Alliance Limited (TWA). SJWTX, Inc is doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC). It operates through the segments, which include Water Utility Services, Real Estate Services and All Other.

