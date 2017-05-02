Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “For first-quarter 2017, Silgan expects earnings to be in the range of $0.48–$0.58, the midpoint of which implies 18% growth year over year. For 2017, Silgan guides earnings per share in the range of $3.15–$3.35. The mid-point of the guidance reflects a year-over-year growth of 17%. Silgan Holdings will benefit from the acquisition of WestRock Company’s specialty closures and dispensing systems business that will boost the scope and breadth of its market leading closure business. Silgan has outperformed the Zacks categorized subindustry in the past one year. The company will also gain from footprint optimization programs across its businesses. However, high debt, interest levels and foreign exchange volatility remain concerns.”

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Silgan Holdings from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Silgan Holdings in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Silgan Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.43.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) opened at 60.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.57. Silgan Holdings has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $805.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.58 million. Silgan Holdings had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings will post $3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 7.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 105,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silgan Holdings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,277,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,616,000 after buying an additional 182,496 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

