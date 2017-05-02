Short Interest in Eastman Kodak Company Common New (KODK) Grows By 38.4%

Eastman Kodak Company Common New (NYSE:KODK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,616,277 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 1,167,850 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In related news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 107,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $1,301,243.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,699,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Kruchten sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $35,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,565,639 shares of company stock valued at $136,814,885. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Kodak Company Common New (NYSE:KODK) opened at 11.00 on Tuesday. Eastman Kodak Company Common New has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $466.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

Eastman Kodak Company Common New (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $404 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak Company Common New had a negative return on equity of 3,314.29% and a net margin of 1.81%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in Eastman Kodak Company Common New (KODK) Grows By 38.4%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/short-interest-in-eastman-kodak-company-common-new-kodk-grows-by-38-4.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Company Common New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak Company Common New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.