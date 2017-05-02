Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Drops By 2.9%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,714,818 shares, a decline of 2.9% from the March 15th total of 4,857,479 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sidoti cut shares of CalAmp Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CalAmp Corp. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CalAmp Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) opened at 18.10 on Tuesday. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock’s market cap is $634.69 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CalAmp Corp. had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

