Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shore Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) opened at 16.64 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company acts as the parent company to several financial institution and insurance entities. The Company has two business segments: Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. Its Community Banking segment provides services to consumers and small businesses on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Delaware.

