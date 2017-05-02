Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SH) (NASDAQ:SHOP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has C$104.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (TSE:SH) opened at 55.58 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/shopify-inc-sh-rating-lowered-to-sector-perform-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.