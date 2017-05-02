Capstone Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG)

Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co. were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. during the fourth quarter worth $6,756,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,726,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. by 110.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 31,993 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. by 8.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) opened at 41.79 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. (SFG) is a financial holding company. The Company operates through five segments: commercial banking services, which are provided by Shinhan Bank Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Bank); credit card services, which are provided by Shinhan Card Co, Ltd. (Shinhan Card); securities brokerage services, which are provided by Shinhan Investment Corp.

