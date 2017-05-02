Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.20. The business earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 82.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams updated its Q2 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $14.05-14.25 EPS.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) opened at 332.55 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $239.48 and a 12 month high of $338.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.21 and a 200 day moving average of $289.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Catherine M. Kilbane sold 22,635 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.47, for a total value of $7,344,378.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,558.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 1,066 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $325,577.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,141.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,493. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 27.9% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 225,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.40.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

