Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.20. The firm earned $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.20% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its Q2 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $14.05-14.25 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) opened at 332.55 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $239.48 and a one year high of $338.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Vetr cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $313.74 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.40.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $346,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $325,577.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,141.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,493. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

