Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a C$30.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.60.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.
