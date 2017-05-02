ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 18th.

SFBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $31.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) opened at 38.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.45. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm earned $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.85%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fuller bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $98,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,826 and have sold 102,102 shares valued at $4,259,654. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,512,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $44,082,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose business is conducted by its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. The Company, through its bank, originates commercial, consumer and other loans; accept deposits; provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

