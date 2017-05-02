National Pension Service Boosts Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $13,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 541,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 83,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,728,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its position in ServiceNow by 5,186.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 10,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) opened at 94.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $16.02 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $96.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business earned $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 167,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $14,198,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 102,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $8,657,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,972.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,243 shares of company stock worth $50,250,723. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

