Sensata Technologies Holding (ST) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

Media headlines about Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sensata Technologies Holding earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) opened at 41.07 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business earned $807.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.16 million. Sensata Technologies Holding had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sensata Technologies Holding from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $2,051,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,021.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

