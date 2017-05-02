Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SENIOR GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:SNIRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

SENIOR GBP0.10 (NASDAQ:SNIRF) traded up 0.000% on Wednesday, hitting $2.451. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.761. SENIOR GBP0.10 has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: "SENIOR GBP0.10 (SNIRF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold" was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law.

