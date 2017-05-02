Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have $51.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products. Selective’s commercial insurance products are directed to small- to medium-sized service-oriented businesses, governmental entities and selected classes of light industry. They also offer personal insurance products to individuals and families. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.65 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) traded down 1.99% on Thursday, hitting $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 547,407 shares. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The business earned $600.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post $2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Kelley Ronald L. O sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $75,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,642 shares of company stock valued at $940,894. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

