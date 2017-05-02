Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) PT at $16.88

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) opened at 17.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The stock’s market cap is $1.52 billion. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company earned $267.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,414,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,028,000 after buying an additional 105,438 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.2% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,297,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,451,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $37,793,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States.

