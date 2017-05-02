Searle & CO. Has $2,559,000 Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Searle & CO. continued to hold its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. McDonald's Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,273,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $7,335,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 141.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $123.63. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $110.33 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/searle-s-co-mcd-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr lowered shares of McDonald's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.22 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's Co.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.