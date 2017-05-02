Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research report issued on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Whiting Petroleum Corp had a negative net margin of 106.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $371.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/seaport-global-securities-analysts-boost-earnings-estimates-for-whiting-petroleum-corp-wll.html.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WLL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Vetr upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.79 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.12.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) opened at 8.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company’s market capitalization is $3.10 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp by 119.2% in the first quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 1,299,100 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp by 154.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 150,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 91,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp by 33.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,463,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.