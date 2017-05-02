Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Scripps Networks Interactive worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after buying an additional 40,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 26.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,927,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,393,000 after buying an additional 406,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,449,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,329,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Scripps Networks Interactive by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,322,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,373,000 after buying an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) traded down 1.50% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,486 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.16. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $83.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm earned $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.45 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scripps Networks Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scripps Networks Interactive from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.46.

In other news, major shareholder Eva Scripps Attal sold 319,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $25,760,770.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 166,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $13,083,243.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,413,093 shares of company stock worth $111,837,282. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

