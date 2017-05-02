Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRI) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRI) (TSE:SSO) in a research report report published on Thursday, April 13th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a $15.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price target on Silver Standard Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRI) traded down 1.84% during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 1,676,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Silver Standard Resources has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business earned $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.80 million. Silver Standard Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silver Standard Resources will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,340,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Silver Standard Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,618,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Silver Standard Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,459,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 82,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silver Standard Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Silver Standard Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 93,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Inc is a resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

