Scotiabank Raises Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Price Target to C$9.50

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Scotiabank currently has a focus stock rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$9.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.43.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) opened at 7.43 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company’s market cap is $5.40 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation is a diversified base metals mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its segments include Candeleria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, Zinkgruvan, Tenke Fungurume and Other.

