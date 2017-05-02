Scotiabank Increases Winpak Ltd. (WPK) Price Target to C$60.00

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK) opened at 58.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 35.64. Winpak has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $58.82.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company’s products are used for packaging of perishable foods, beverages and in healthcare applications. It operates through six segments: modified atmosphere packaging, specialty films, rigid containers, lidding, biaxially oriented nylon and packaging machinery.

