Scotiabank Increases Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Price Target to C$107.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$97.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$101.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) opened at 94.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $84.88 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68.

In other news, Director Yves Brouillette sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.47, for a total value of C$1,180,875.00. Also, insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.49, for a total value of C$165,961.62. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,517.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation is a holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers a range of car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

