SCANA Co. (SCG) Position Reduced by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. cut its stake in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. SCANA comprises approximately 2.7% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in SCANA were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in SCANA by 413.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SCANA by 28.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in SCANA during the third quarter worth about $767,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SCANA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,660,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of SCANA by 14.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) opened at 65.44 on Tuesday. SCANA Co. has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.21.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The business earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SCANA had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.77%. SCANA’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SCANA Co. will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCG. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of SCANA in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of SCANA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCANA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.17.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

