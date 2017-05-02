SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,429,572 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,406,292 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,414,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 570 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $67,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 11,346 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 74.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,907,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,155,000 after buying an additional 1,239,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,725,000 after buying an additional 516,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,322,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,567,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $28,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Guggenheim raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) opened at 127.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.61 and a beta of 0.72. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $95.66 and a 52-week high of $127.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.48. The business earned $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

