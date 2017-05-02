Savills plc (SVS) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have GBX 910 ($11.75) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 750 ($9.68).

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Savills plc to an add rating and set a GBX 996 ($12.86) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) opened at 929.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 910.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 779.70. Savills plc has a 52-week low of GBX 542.18 and a 52-week high of GBX 949.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.25 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 24.60 ($0.32) dividend. This is an increase from Savills plc’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%.

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 23,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 877 ($11.32), for a total value of £205,419.71 ($265,228.81).

Savills plc Company Profile

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

