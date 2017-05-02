SAP SE’s (SAP) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Friday, April 14th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $115.00 price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP SE in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP SE in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP SE from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP SE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) traded up 0.76% during trading on Friday, hitting $100.94. 519,365 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $102.26.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.3312 per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. SAP SE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE during the third quarter valued at $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SAP SE by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in SAP SE by 23.9% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP SE during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SAP SE by 51.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SAP SE

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

