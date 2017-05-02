SAP SE (SAP) PT Set at €95.00 by S&P Global

S&P Global set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on SAP SE (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Commerzbank Ag set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €94.00 ($102.17) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on shares of SAP SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.58 ($102.80).

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) opened at 92.235 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of €110.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.848. The company has a 50-day moving average of €91.18 and a 200-day moving average of €84.74. SAP SE has a one year low of €63.00 and a one year high of €94.11.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

