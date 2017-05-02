SAP SE (SAP) Given a €105.00 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc set a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective on SAP SE (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank AG set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Independent Research GmbH set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on SAP SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Commerzbank Ag set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on SAP SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.58 ($102.80).

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) opened at 92.235 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of €63.00 and a 52-week high of €94.11. The firm has a market cap of €110.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €91.18 and its 200-day moving average is €84.74.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE (SAP) is a software and service provider. The Company offers enterprise application software. The Company operates through two segments: Applications, Technology & Services segment, and the SAP Business Network segment. The Applications, Technology & Services segment is engaged in the sale of software licenses, subscriptions to its cloud applications, and related services (primarily support services and various professional services, and support services, as well as implementation services of its software products and education services on the use of its products).

