Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of INSCAPE Co. (TSE:INQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie restated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of INSCAPE in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a neutral rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of INSCAPE in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) opened at 3.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 million and a P/E ratio of 8.06. INSCAPE has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/sanford-c-bernstein-reiterates-sell-rating-for-inscape-co-inq.html.

INSCAPE Company Profile

Inscape Corporation is an office furniture and wall products manufacturer. The Company operates in two segments: Office Furniture segment and Inscape Walls segment. The Office Furniture segment includes storage, benching, systems and seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products. The Inscape Walls segment has a manufacturing facility located in upstate New York.

