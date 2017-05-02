Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV) a €165.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €165.00 ($179.35) price target on Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. S&P Global set a €170.00 ($184.78) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oddo Securities set a €176.00 ($191.30) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €175.00 ($190.22) price objective on shares of Allianz SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €175.43 ($190.69).
Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) opened at 176.00 on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €118.40 and a 12-month high of €176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of €80.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €171.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €159.00.
