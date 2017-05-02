Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) in a research note released on Thursday. TD Securities currently has a C$8.50 price objective on the stock.

SSL has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) opened at 4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $8.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Chapada Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

