Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 80.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 146.58 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average is $126.02.

WARNING: “Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/sand-hill-global-advisors-llc-boosts-position-in-apple-inc-aapl-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

In other news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $4,976,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,952 shares of company stock worth $50,943,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.